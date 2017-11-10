An Ocala resident noticed two bald eagles mating in her backyard Friday and was able to capture a photo without disturbing them.

“This is the most American thing I’ve seen today,” Fran Robins told Ocala Post.

Robins, who lives in the 5100 block of Northeast 25th Avenue said that the two lovebirds have been in her yard for most of the day.

Robbins said, “It is not every day you get to witness this. They are just laying there chillin’.”

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Bald eagles typically mate for life and only look for other partners if their mating partner dies.

Bald eagles have a “divorce rate” of less than five percent.

The National Eagle Center said Eagles engage in dramatic courtship displays that involving swooping flight, aerial stick exchanges, and cartwheeling.”

While courtship displays take place in flight, eagles do not typically mate in mid-air. However, it is not unheard of.

On occasion, there have been reports of bald eagles falling from the sky while mating.

The eagles in Robbins’ yard did not appear to be injured.

Biologists at FWC have been notified.