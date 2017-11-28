The Gamers Edge and Rent-A-Center burglarized

Ocala police are searching for multiple suspects who burglarized a video game store and a Rent-A-Center.

According to reports, on November 26, Officer Jason Rodriguez responded to an alarm at The Gamers Edge, located at 3131 Southwest College Road, at approximately 2:37 a.m.

Upon arrival, Officer Rodriguez reviewed video surveillance which showed five or six suspects pull up in a black four-door car, at which time they exited the vehicle.

One of the suspects, who was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, then shattered the glass front door.

The suspects then shattered the front door of Rent-A-Center.

According to Rodriguez, the suspects stole a money drawer from Gamers Edge, which was empty.

An Xbox One S and a Sony PS4 were stolen from Rent-A-Center.

All of the suspects were wearing gloves and had their faces covered.

Two of the suspects were reportedly wearing Adidas pants.

This is not the first time The Gamers Edge has been burglarized this year.

If you recognize the pants or underwear in the photos, call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP,  or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP.  Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.

