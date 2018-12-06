Deltona – A 19-year-old Deltona woman was carjacked in her driveway just before midnight Wednesday when two males pointed guns at her and demanded her vehicle.

The victim was returning from work in the 3000 block of Sanborn Lane, Deltona. She was sitting in the vehicle when the two males approached and asked if she would help jump-start their vehicle.

She declined, at which time the males pulled out their weapons and demanded that she get out of the car, which she did.

The suspects then fled the area, along with a third male who the victim saw walking on Sanborn Lane.

The stolen vehicle is a 2002 white, 4-door Ford Escort with Florida tag JELH76. It has a Michigan State college tag on the front.

Anyone with information about this crime or if you see the vehicle is asked to call 911. To remain anonymous, contact West Volusia Crime Stoppers at www.northeastflorida.crimestoppersweb.com, or call 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS). You could be eligible for a cash reward.