Ocala, Florida — Ocala police say they arrested a man on Tuesday who threatened a woman with a sword because he wanted $20.00.

Police responded to the Boulevard Motel, located at 1422 East Silver Springs Boulevard after someone reported a man repeatedly banging on a door and refusing to leave the property.

When police arrived, they identified Joshua Stage, 43, as a person of interest in a December 20 incident where he had forced entry into a hotel room and threatened a woman.

The female victim told police that on December 20, Stage had forced his way into her hotel room while wielding a sword and demanded $20.00.

When the victim told Stage that she did not have any money, he wrapped his arm around her neck and began to choke her while still holding the sword in his hand, police say.

During the scuffle, the victim told Stage that her boyfriend was on his way back to the room, at which time Stage let her go.

As for the December 26 incident, Stage told police that he was banging on the motel door because he wanted to talk to his friend.

Stage stated, “But, I don’t think they want to talk to me.”

Police transported Stage to his residence where they located and confiscated the sword.

Stage was arrested and charged with Burglary with Battery while Armed.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.