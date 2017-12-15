The Florida Highway Patrol is asking residents of Oak Run and surrounding neighborhoods to stay indoors.
There is also a heavy police presence off of State Road 200 near Walmart and other businesses.
According to troopers, five black male juveniles fled from a traffic stop in a stolen Nissan from Sumter County and ended up on County Road 484 — near the Oak Run subdivision.
Three of the suspects have been captured and two are still on the loose.
K-9 units and air one are searching for the subjects.
Any suspicious persons in the area should immediately be reported to law enforcement.
Stay tuned for more details.
