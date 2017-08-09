Ocala, Florida — Ocala Police Department Detectives are still on the hunt for a man who is accused of shooting another man.

Police said the shooting took place Monday at Oak Wood Mobile Manor, located at 3366 Northwest 4th Street, Ocala.

According to the arrest warrant, Roger D. Lebron Colon, 55, got into an argument with the victim about some money that was owed to [him].

Witnesses told police that the victim tried to retreat back to his residence, but Colon followed the victim and continued to threaten him.

Police said that at some point during the argument, Colon pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Colon then got into a blue Honda CRV and fled the scene.

Colon is facing charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

If you have any information about this case, call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.