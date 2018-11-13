<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

On Dr. Phil, Friday, November 2, Ocala couple Jourdon Bryant and Richard Sherrets, publicly gave detailed accounts of his violence toward her over the past few years.

At that time, Bryant’s family said they felt like local law enforcement had failed Bryant.

On Tuesday, the State Attorney’s Office said it is now investigating.

Initially, Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt stated that his office could not prosecute based on information or statements from a T.V show. He said the proof would need to be independent.

Hunt now says that he, along with law enforcement, will investigate the claims.

According to state records, in 2016 Sherrets was arrested for domestic violence against Bryant.

The state dropped the charges because Bryant refused to cooperate with prosecutors and continued her relationship with Sherrets.

Additionally, state records show that Sherrets has multiple arrested for violence toward women dating as far back as 2005. On June 6, 2015, he was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery. Again, the stated dropped the charged is all cases.

Bryant’s mother, Mindy Kay, told Dr. Phil that “she is petrified that her daughter Jourdon’s boyfriend, Richard, is going to kill Jourdon due to his physical abuse.” Mindy alleges that Sherrets admitted to stabbing and even attempting to drown Jourdon.

“Richard admits he has physically abused Jourdon so badly that he needed to keep her hidden in a hotel room for two weeks until her injuries healed. But what is most shocking is that Richard admits he gets gratification from abusing Jourdon and claims she likes being abused. Richard blames Jourdon for triggering his abuse and says when he sees her on the floor crying in the fetal position trying to protect herself, it only makes him want to hit her more,” stated Dr. Phil.

Much of the abuse has taken place in front of Sherrets 10-year-old son.

The Dr. Phil show has arranged for Sherrets and Bryant to enter an all expenses paid 45-day treatment program. Bryant has already completed hers.

An arrest has not been made at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.