Silver Springs Shores — Five girls and a boy — ages 2 to 13 — were removed from a Silver Springs Shores home by the Department of Children and Families Tuesday after the children were found living in filth.

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to the area of Banyan Course after someone reported seeing two children — one of them almost naked — playing in the street.

The children, a two-year-old female, and a four-year-old male were covered in lice and sores. The female child was in worse condition than the little boy. She had multiple open sores on her arms, legs, chest, back, feet, and face.

The home was infested with flies, the floors were covered with dog feces, there was no running water, and no food in the refrigerator.

The children inside the residence also had open wounds and lice.

The children were under the care of Sara Nicole Resko, 30, who had left the children home alone. She arrived at the scene an hour and a half after investigators had.

She was arrested and charged with six counts of Child Neglect.

Resko is being held on a $12,000 bond.