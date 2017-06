Connect on Linked in

On June 10, 2017, Ocala Fire Rescue responded to Checkers, located at 2701 SW College Road, after torrential caused a massive sinkhole that “swallowed” a car.

State Road 200 was closed between Southwest 27th Avenue and Southwest 26th Street for several hours.

OFR officials said that a gas line ruptured as a result of the 25 foot wide sinkhole. The gas line has since been repaired.

Drivers in the area are urged to use caution.

No injuries were reported.