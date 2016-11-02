Ocala, Florida — At approximately 8 p.m., the Dollar General located at 1111 West Silver Springs Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint.

Preliminary reports indicated that two black males entered the store with guns and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to the Ocala Police Department, a perimeter was established and police, along with K-9 units, are still searching for the suspects.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office dispatched Air-1 to assist in the search.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Stay tuned for more updates.