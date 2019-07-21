Belleview, Florida — A Belleview man who showered outside his home was arrested on a warrant obtained by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to reports, neighbors reported that Michael James Maffia, 31, used a water hose to shower while he was naked, and urinated while doing so.

When deputies arrived, the man was nowhere to be found.

A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Maffia was later arrested and charged with Indecent Exposure of Sexual Organs. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $1,000 bond.