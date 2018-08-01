A semi driver was killed early Wednesday morning when overturned his truck and trailer.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the semi was traveling south on the Interstate 75 exit ramp at County Road 326 (mile marker 358) when the driver failed to negotiate the ramp curve.

The semi traveled onto the left grassy shoulder, at which time the driver overcorrected and steered to the right causing the semi to overturn on its side.

According to the accident report, the semi burst into flames and was fully engulfed by the time first responders arrived on the scene.

FHP stated that the driver was trapped.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said the trailer was fully loaded with toilet paper and paper towels.

The exit ramp was reopened at approximately 10:30 a.m.