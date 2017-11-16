The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a medication in the form of a pill that will have a built-in tracking device.

The FDA claims the pill will only be used for patients who have been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression.

A pill with a tracking device that will be used treat a disease in which the patient is already paranoid that they are being watched by the government. Smart? Many do not think so.

The medication, Abilify MyCite, is the only medication of its kind. The tracker records when the medication is taken. Developers of the medication claim the tracker will increase a patients compliance.

The tracker sends a message from the pill’s sensor to a patch worn on the patient’s skin. This sensor is the “size of a grain of sand. When the sensor comes into contact with fluids in the stomach, the sensor is then activated and communicates this to the MyCite Patch.

The patch detects and records when the tracker was detected in the stomach in addition to physiological data, such as the patient’s activity level. The patch sends all data to the MyCite App on a compatible mobile device.

The patch was developed by California-based Proteus Digital Health. The system is also heavily supported by liberal officials from Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

