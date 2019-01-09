The FDA is alerting consumers to possible hepatitis A contamination of Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas, an individually wrapped marshmallow candy dipped in chocolate or caramel. We are advising consumers not to eat and to throw away any Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas, purchased after November 14, 2018, because a worker in the facility tested positive for hepatitis A.

These products are available at retail locations and can also be purchased through QVC and BauersCandy.com. We are currently working with Bauer’s Candies, located in Kentucky, on a voluntary recall of affected products. This posting will be updated with recall and retail information as it becomes available.

At this time, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to the consumption of these candies. Hepatitis A can have a long incubation period and can have serious health consequences for some people, especially those with other health problems. Although the risk of hepatitis A transmission from the candy is low, FDA recommends that consumers who ate candies purchased after November 14, 2018, and have not been vaccinated for hepatitis A consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is indicated. PEP may be recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to hepatitis A virus (HAV) in the last 2 weeks; those with evidence of previous hepatitis A vaccination do not require PEP.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with HAV. When symptoms occur, they can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Hepatitis A is usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter — even in microscopic amounts — from an infected person; this can happen when an infected person prepares food without appropriate hand hygiene, even before that person shows symptoms of illness.

People infected with HAV may not have symptoms until 15 to 50 days after exposure. Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes (known as jaundice), dark urine, and pale stool. Young children may not show symptoms of HAV infection.

The FDA is recommending that anyone who ate Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas purchased after November 14, 2018, consult with their healthcare provider to determine whether PEP is indicated. Consumers and retailers should throw away and not consume any chocolate or caramel Modjeskas purchased after November 14, 2018.

Individuals who have questions or concerns about the recall should contact Bauer’s Candies at 502-839-3700.