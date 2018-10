Macy’s prices were on fire Tuesday after an unknown suspect entered the store and set ablaze to part of the clothing section.

Ocala Police Department investigators are still looking for the suspect who set fire to items in the undergarment section inside Macy’s in the Paddock Mall, located at 3100 SW College Road, Ocala.

According to OPD, the suspect entered the store at 10:11 a.m. and exited at 10:55 a.m.

The store was closed Tuesday but reopened on Wednesday.

If you have any information about this case or recognize the suspect in the video, call OPD at 352-369-7000.