Pasta Faire restaurant in Belleview received several high priority violations after they were visited by health inspectors.

Many of the violations were repeat violations and considered potentially hazardous to consumers.

The violations are as follows:

Equipment and utensils not properly air-dried – wet nesting. Multiple containers at the dry storage shelf in front of dish machine.

Food storage container/container lid cracked or broken. Multiple containers with missing corners.

Food-contact surface not smooth and easily cleanable. Prep table (wood cutting table) near office area.

Gaskets with slimy/mold-like build-up. Reach-in coolers at the cook line.

No handwashing sign provided at a hand sink used by food employees. Multiple handwash sinks at the cook line and pizza station, also at the bar.

Walk-in cooler and/or walk-in freezer shelves soiled with encrusted food debris. Soiled and rusted shelves in Both walk-in coolers

Walk-in cooler gasket was torn or in disrepair. The right walk-in cooler door doesn’t close completely.

Working containers of food removed from original container not identified by common name. At the server station, sugar container, Manager labeled.

Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food. At the cook line, male employee change gloves no hand wash observed. (High Priority)

Food with mold-like growth. In walk-in cooler, cut tomatoes with mold like substance. Stop-sale was issued. (High Priority)

In-use utensil stored in unclean water at or above 135 degrees Fahrenheit. At the front counter, dessert utensils on 81° water, Manager moved to dish machine area. (High Priority)

Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Walk-in cooler (left): milk 44°, peppers 46°, mushrooms 46°, ham 46°, cut tomatoes 46°, 46° and 45°, raw chicken 46° and 47°, crumbles sausage 46°, 46° and 46°. Reach-in cooler at the cook line: raw fish 46°, salmon 47°, raw chicken 46°, mussels 48°, raw fish 44°, Manager put ice bags on top of items. Reach-in cooler at the cook line: chicken salad 44°, cheese 45°, chicken 47°, pico 46°, lasagna 46°, veel 47°, raw beef 47°, raw chicken 48°, clams 46°, raw shrimps 56°. A stop sale was issued. (High Priority)

Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. At the pizza station, pizza sauce 106°-168°, Manager stir it 123°, Manager moved to cook line to reheat. (High Priority)

Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Reach-in coolers at the cook line.

No chlorine chemical test kit provided when using chlorine sanitizer at three-compartment sink/ware washing machine.

Nonfood-grade basting brush used in food. At the pizza station.

Probe thermometer not within the intended measuring range of use — digital thermometer reading 29°.

Reach-in cooler shelves soiled with food debris. Reach-in coolers at the cook line, also walk-in cooler shelves.

According to inspectors, a follow-up inspection is required and should be completed the first week of October.