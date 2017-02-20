Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Monday at approximately 12 a.m.

The shooting took place at Ralph Memorial Park, located at 1690 Pine Road, Ocala.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

Detectives say a 17-year-old male was sitting in his car when he was pulled from his car and shot.

According to reports, several people who were nearby heard the boy screaming for help and called 911.

The victim indicated that there were multiple suspects who pulled him from his car.

All park programs and onsite facilities will be closed until further notice.

This investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call Inspector Erik Dice at 352-368-3545. You can also call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111, Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP, text a tip to 274637 using keyword 368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.