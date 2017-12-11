Connect on Linked in

— Rashad Jones, of Ocala, along with Grill Dads, won Food Network’s “Guy’s Big Project,” which stars celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

In a Facebook post, Jones wrote, “I competed on Guy’s Big Project and made it to the finale and won my own TV show on the Food Network!!! Eat Sleep BBQ is a thing Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on the Food Network!”

According to the Food Network, starting December 16, Jones’ show “Eat Sleep BBQ” will air Saturdays at 9 p.m.

Jones is the owner of Big Lees Barbeque in Ocala. Most have visited Big Lee’s food truck on Southeast 45th Court off Maricamp Road.

“I am overjoyed and super grateful for this opportunity!”, Jones wrote.

Jones hopes Ocalians will spread the word and tune in to the show.