Detectives with the Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating Vinnie Lee Owens.

Owens is a convicted sex offender and is currently on the run from law enforcement. He is known to hang out in the Silver Springs area.

Ownes previously served six months for failing to register as a sex offender. He was released from jail in March of 2017.

If you have seen Owens, you are urged to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.