Ocala — Ocala Police Department police officers will be out in full force beginning November 20, to December 2.

Police will be focusing their attention on State Road 200 between Southwest 27th Avenue and I-75.

Officials stated that 8 crashes have occurred in the area in the past two weeks.

According to OPD, officers will be looking for speeders, red-light runners, and those who violate the right of way of other drivers and pedestrians.

OPD said that they receive $2.00 for every citation issued by the department and the money is used for officer training.

All drivers should consider this their warning.