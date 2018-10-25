Macy’s prices were on fire Tuesday, October 16, after an unknown suspect entered the store and set ablaze to part of the clothing section.

Ocala Police Department investigators now have a person of interest in the case.

The suspect is wanted for questioning after she set fire to items in the undergarment section inside Macy’s in the Paddock Mall, located at 3100 SW College Road, Ocala.

According to OPD, the suspect entered the store at 10:11 a.m. and exited at 10:55 a.m.

She is believed to be driving a white Nissan Versa with taped windows.

The store was closed Tuesday but reopened on Wednesday, October 17.

If you have any information about this case or recognize the suspect in the video, call OPD at 352-369-7000.