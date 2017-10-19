Officials looking for litterbug, dumped tires

Intersection of Southwest 36th Court and Southwest 36th Avenue Road in Marion Oaks

Marion Oaks — Marion County Code Enforcement officials are seeking information about the person who dumped five tires at the intersection of Southwest 36th Court and Southwest 36th Avenue Road in Marion Oaks.

This is the second time this month that a litterbug has dumped tires in this area.

The first time the tires had been dumped they were removed and properly disposed of by a nearby resident. The resident stated that he hauled off nine tires the first time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marion County Code Enforcement at 352-671-8900, or write to 2710 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470. Anonymity is guaranteed.

  • Really? You’re all bent out of shape about a few tires. Idiots dump hundreds of them in the forest, plus couches, old furniture and whatever. How about helping with THAT!?!

    • Today it’s a few, tomorrow it’s a truck load. The forest has been a dumping ground for over a decade. Perhaps if people were proactive things would be done in that neck of the woods. And just because it was only five tires does not mean residents think it’s less important. And they should look at the auto repair shop right down the street from where these tires were dumped.

    • Right, it’s our fault idiots drive into forest at night to dump their trash. Not your problem right. Typical. I guess you’re right though. As long as the pretty neighborhoods are clean nothing elsr matters.

    • Tire shops charge extra for disposal so i highly doubt thats them sorry im laughing so hard rn but not a legit answer 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 and yes the forest needs cleaned up people need to stop dumping period

  • Go to the landfill not on the side of the road

  • What size i might need em lol but on the real marion county needs to focus more n people dumping crap i see it all over hell they could burn alot of what they dump except tires n such but damn how lazy are people

  • Stephanie Buxton

  • Put a camera in those trees

  • People are dumping their mattresses in some of the tree piles in the shores. What a low life….. Do they really think the tree picking services are going to take their trash

  • Going to be a business or someone who barters a lot. Jut pay the fee and don’t be a jerk! This is our town. Let’s keep it nice!!!!

  • That’s what sinkholes are for.

  • Crime fighting yard police… 😂😂 our world is saved!!

  • Maybe dump them at the rec center, or post office? Seem acceptable for other debris..

  • Somebody dumps toilets on our rural road, we’re guessing a plumber who doesn’t want to cross the County to Baseline. Let me catch them doing it and I’ll blast that company, I can tell you that. No reason to dump anything with all the dump box sites around.

  • Tire dump noted on Silver Road near the park too

  • Why do this? You can take your tires to the landfill for free.

  • Try having them dump by the dozens. Losers…..

  • And they think THAT’S bad???!!!

  • All of the following are within a half of mile on a road adjacent to my house. THIS is bad!

  • Felix, 2 wrongs doesn’t make it right. Don’t you agree?