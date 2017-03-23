Ocklawaha, Florida — An Ocklawaha woman was arrested after investigators with the Florida Department of Financial Services determined she had committed welfare fraud.

Investigator T.N.Mitchell said that Jessica L. Fong, 28, falsified multiple Department of Children and Families applications when she applied for public assistance.

According to reports, Fong applied for assistance for herself and children who were not living at the same residence. Instead, the children had been staying with their grandparents.

Investigators said that between the dates of January 1, 2013, and June 30, 2015, Fong fraudulently received $7,267.00 in food stamps. Additionally, Fong fraudulently received $6,467.54 in Medicaid benefits.

A warrant was issued for Fong’s arrest on March 13, 2017.

On March 22, Fong was located at her Ocklawaha residence and arrested.

She was charged with Public Assistance Fraud. She was released on a $2,000 bond.