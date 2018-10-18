Connect on Linked in

Ocean Buffet, located at 3425 SW College Road, was inspected following a consumer complaint.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation visited the establishment on October 9.

The violations are as follows:

Accumulation of debris inside the ware washing machine.

Bowl or other containers with no handle used to dispense food. At the dry storage area, bowl inside sugar and rice containers.

Case/container/bag of food stored on the floor in the kitchen. At the kitchen, oil containers on the floor, Manager moved off the floor.

Employee beverage container on a food preparation table or over/next to clean equipment/utensils. Multiple drinks on prep table also above ice machine, Manager moved all.

Hood soiled with accumulated grease, dust or food debris. At the cook line.

In-use knife/knives stored in cracks between pieces of equipment. t the cook line, one knife between prep table and reach-in cooler, also at the sushi bar area, a knife between wall and handwash sink, the manager moved them all to a sink.

In-use tongs stored on equipment door handle between uses. At the cook line, Manager moved to sink.

In-use wet wiping cloth/towel used under cutting board at the cook line. An employee removed the towel while the inspector was on site.

Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food thawed in standing water. Chicken and beef inside the sink, Employee moved the beef and opened the water for the chicken.

Cooked meats or poultry hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. At the buffet station, fried chicken 107°, Manager will add fried food to Time as a Public health control, items will be discarded at 2:30 p.m.

Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Reach-in cooler at the cook line, seafood salad 46°, Manager moved to the freezer, also on the shelf next to the cooler, fried sushi roll 69°, manager moved back to cooler. At the buffet station, eggs 47°, Manager moved some to cooler.

Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking. Items at the sushi bar, Manager time marked.

Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in walk-in freezer – not all products commercially packaged. Raw chicken above wontons, Manager moved.

Self-service salad bar/buffet lacking adequate sneeze guards or other proper protection from contamination. At the hibachi area (bar area).

Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Ice machine next to three compartment sink.

Clam/mussel/oyster tags not maintained in a chronological order according to the last date they were served in the establishment. For oysters, Manager organized tags.

Clam/mussel/oyster tags not marked with the last date served. For oysters.

Handwash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Handwash sink at the prep area with containers inside, Manager moved.

Reach-in cooler shelves soiled with food debris. At the cook line.

The inspector stated that the violations had been corrected by October 16.