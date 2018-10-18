Ocean Buffet, located at 3425 SW College Road, was inspected following a consumer complaint.
The Department of Business and Professional Regulation visited the establishment on October 9.
The violations are as follows:
- Accumulation of debris inside the ware washing machine.
- Bowl or other containers with no handle used to dispense food. At the dry storage area, bowl inside sugar and rice containers.
- Case/container/bag of food stored on the floor in the kitchen. At the kitchen, oil containers on the floor, Manager moved off the floor.
- Employee beverage container on a food preparation table or over/next to clean equipment/utensils. Multiple drinks on prep table also above ice machine, Manager moved all.
- Hood soiled with accumulated grease, dust or food debris. At the cook line.
- In-use knife/knives stored in cracks between pieces of equipment. t the cook line, one knife between prep table and reach-in cooler, also at the sushi bar area, a knife between wall and handwash sink, the manager moved them all to a sink.
- In-use tongs stored on equipment door handle between uses. At the cook line, Manager moved to sink.
- In-use wet wiping cloth/towel used under cutting board at the cook line. An employee removed the towel while the inspector was on site.
- Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food thawed in standing water. Chicken and beef inside the sink, Employee moved the beef and opened the water for the chicken.
- Cooked meats or poultry hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. At the buffet station, fried chicken 107°, Manager will add fried food to Time as a Public health control, items will be discarded at 2:30 p.m.
- Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Reach-in cooler at the cook line, seafood salad 46°, Manager moved to the freezer, also on the shelf next to the cooler, fried sushi roll 69°, manager moved back to cooler. At the buffet station, eggs 47°, Manager moved some to cooler.
- Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking. Items at the sushi bar, Manager time marked.
- Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in walk-in freezer – not all products commercially packaged. Raw chicken above wontons, Manager moved.
- Self-service salad bar/buffet lacking adequate sneeze guards or other proper protection from contamination. At the hibachi area (bar area).
- Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Ice machine next to three compartment sink.
- Clam/mussel/oyster tags not maintained in a chronological order according to the last date they were served in the establishment. For oysters, Manager organized tags.
- Clam/mussel/oyster tags not marked with the last date served. For oysters.
- Handwash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Handwash sink at the prep area with containers inside, Manager moved.
- Reach-in cooler shelves soiled with food debris. At the cook line.
The inspector stated that the violations had been corrected by October 16.
