The Ocala Police Department, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event will be held at the Ocala Police Department, located at 402 South Pine Avenue, Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What you can bring:

Unwanted or expired prescription pills

Patches

What you cannot bring:

Liquids

Needles or Sharps

According to a press release, in October of 2016, residents turned in over 730,000 pounds of prescription drugs at 9,200 sites operated by the DEA, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

The Take Back is a completely anonymous, no questions asked event.

Call 1-800-882-9539, for a drop off location near you.