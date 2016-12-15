An Ocala man was forced to file a claim with his own insurance company after the driver who hit him provided false insurance information.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on December 13, Barry Wilson was traveling southbound on the Florida Turnpike when he decided to make a pit stop at the Okahumpka rest area.

According to reports, Wilson was behind a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500, which was hauling an open trailer registered to Jason Schmidt Landscaping LLC , when Wilson and the driver of the Dodge came to a stop sign.

While sitting at the stop sign, the driver of the Dodge, identified as Carlyle Kevin Davis, threw his truck in reverse and backed into the front end of Wilson’s car.

The report states that Davis told Wilson [he] had backed up because he “wanted to go a different way”.

Davis provided FHP with his State Farm insurance policy information, however; it was later determined that the policy had been canceled since December 2015.

State Farm said they contacted Jason Schmidt Landscaping, but were met with strong profanity before the insurance agent was hung up on.

Wilson was then forced to file a claim with his own insurance company, Allstate. Despite numerous attempts, Allstate has not been able to make contact with anyone from the landscaping company.

FHP said Davis was ticketed for the accident.

Ocala Post reached out to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and asked if drivers in this situation have any recourse.

FLHSMV said drivers who were hit by an uninsured motorist do have options.

FLHSMV provided Ocala Post with the following information.

The Bureau of Motorist Compliance will take action to help you. Here is what we need from you.

Crash Report from a law enforcement agency that investigated the crash. The report must indicate a moving violation charge. Obtain this at the earliest and send it to us. Please note that even if you don’t, we will process the crash within the next 2-3 months automatically. Proceed to obtain a final judgment from a Florida court against the at-fault party. Once a final judgment has been rendered and thirty days has expired from the final judgment date, obtain a certified copy from the court and send the certified judgment and the crash report to us.

Here is what will happen.

A. If the party had Personal Injury Protection and Property Damage insurance but no Bodily Injury coverage and you sustained both damages and injuries.

You can obtain the insurance details for property damage coverage from us by providing a written request along with a copy of the crash report and file for the damages with their insurance company. The judgment will be enforced for injuries. While normally the law provides us authority to suspend a license of an uninsured party only for 3 years, in the case we have a judgment, we have the authority to suspend licenses, tags and registrations for a period of 20 years or until the judgment is satisfied.

B. If the party had no insurance at all.

The judgment will be immediately enforced and the at-fault party’s license, tags, and registrations will be suspended for 20 years or until the judgment is satisfied.

The reports and judgment must be sent to:

Bureau of Motorist Compliance, 2900 Apalachee Parkway, Room B260F, MS-87, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0585.

###

“Sure, my insurance company will repair my car, but that is not the point. I am not at fault and I should not have to file a claim on my own policy. What the other driver did was dishonest and wrong,” said Wilson.

Wilson said he wants others to be informed in case they ever find themselves in a similar situation.





