Ocala, Florida — The Ocala Police Department SWAT Team is currently at the Library Complex, located at 2601 Southeast Fort King Street, in reference to a possible threat.

The complex is on lock down and the threat is isolated to a vehicle in the parking lot.

Sources say an individual has threatened to commit suicide, however OPD would not confirm this information at this time.

The lock down also includes¬†the veterans memorial and the county’s growth management office.

Stay tuned for more details.