Ocala, Florida — The Ocala Police Department SWAT Team is currently at the Library Complex, located at 2601 Southeast Fort King Street, in reference to a possible threat.

The complex is on lock down and the threat is isolated to a vehicle in the parking lot.

Sources say an individual has threatened to commit suicide, however OPD would not confirm this information at this time.

The lock down also includes the veterans memorial and the county’s growth management office.

