Micanopy, Florida — A suspect was booked into the Marion County Jail early Tuesday following the robbery of a Micanopy Dollar General.

On November 7, Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Dollar General, located at 19998 North Highway 441, Micanopy, in response to an Armed Robbery.

The assistant manager and store manager stated that right before they closed the store they were standing outside in front of the business when they were approached by two black males.

Both suspects were wearing all dark clothing and camouflage masks.

The suspects then forced both victims into the store at gunpoint. Once inside the store, one of the managers was forced to lock the front doors.

According to reports, the armed robbers told the managers to fill a black duffel bag with the cash from the registers.

The victims stated that the two robbers threatened to kill them if they did not comply.

After the registers were emptied, the robbers demanded that the time-delayed safe be open.

The store manager explained that the safe could not be open because it was on a time delay. However, the robbers demanded that they open the safe.

At that time, one of the robbers forced the assistant manager into the stock room. He then bound her hands and feet with duct tape.

Once the safe opened and the cash was removed, the manager was forced into the stock room. She, too, was bound with duct tape.

The robbers then took [their] cell phones and ordered them not to call police.

The robbers then fled on foot.

While searching the area, a 2016 Chevy Malibu was seen parked on the shoulder of the roadway, which was approximately 300 yards from the Dollar General.

According to reports, the windows were fogged, but the silhouette of someone inside the car was visible.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they found a naked man, later identified as Traquail Fort, 19, sitting in the driver’s seat.

Fort was sweating profusely and had vomited in the vehicle.

Upon searching the car, deputies found underwear and a pair of black pants on the driver’s side floor board of the car. The clothing was lodged under the brake pedal. Additionally, deputies found a pair of Nike shoes, a camouflage mask, and gloves.

Fort was then transported to the MCSO for questioning.

Fort told investigators that he had traveled from Gainesville after visiting a female friend. He said that he became sick because he had taken too many Xanax and had to pull over of the side of the road. He stated that he had been parked there for several while sleeping.

Fort did admit that the items found in the car were his.

Fort was arrested and charged with Robbery with a Firearm, Kidnapping-False Imprisonment, Possession of a Weapon by a Delinquent, and Tampering with a Witness.

He is being held without bond.

Fort has previous arrests for Failure to Remain at a Crash, Reckless Driving, Driving without a License, Grand Theft Auto, Failure to Appear (x2), Burglary, and Giving a False Name to Law Enforcement.

Fort had five felony convictions before the age of 18.

The investigation is ongoing.