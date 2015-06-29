Marion County removed Confederate flag; southern pride rises over weekend

By on 19 Comments

 

confederate flag, ocala news, marion county , southern pride, southern heritage, south Carolina shooting,

[Last updated on June 30, 2015, at 11:06 a.m.]

ocala news, marion county news, confederate flag removed, rebel flag
Fallen Officers Memorial in front of the McPherson Governmental Complex

Ocala, Florida — The third national Confederate flag, which was on display at the Fallen Officers Memorial in front of the McPherson Governmental Complex, has been removed.

The flag was there as part of a historical display of the flags of Florida.

It was quietly removed last week.

Interim County Administrator Bill Kauffman made the decision to remove the flag.

Marion County Spokeswoman Barbra Hernandez said, “With the direct responsibility to oversee county-managed facilities such as the Fallen Officers Memorial, our interim county administrator instructed staff to properly remove it last Wednesday. It was replaced with one of the Marion County government seal.”

Ocala Post asked if the county had received any calls about the flag, or if it was removed due to what the county perceived to be politically correct.

“The county has not had any requests from citizens to remove the historical flag,” Hernandez said. “Marion County is respectful of the flag’s historical meaning, but also aware of the perceived connotations and heightened public sentiment since the recent church tragedy in Charleston, South Carolina.”

However, Marion County Democratic Party Chair Joyce Blake sent an e-mail asking the county how many of the Confederate flags were displayed throughout Marion County.

Blake, who is from Maryland, believes the flag stands for racism and hate.

Vince McDougall and David Stone, Founders of Florida Southern Pride Ride, say it is absurd to think that the flag stands for hate and racism just because of the actions of one individual.

“Not only do I find the removal of the flag uncalled for, it’s wrong to just simply try to erase history because of one person’s horrible actions,” McDougall wrote to Ocala Post.

He said he finds it appalling that the flag has been removed from all over the nation.

Over the weekend, McDougall organized the first of many “Marion County Confederate Flag Runs.” The “flag run” consisted of multiple trucks, which had the confederate flag on display. The trucks rode through Ocala, Summerfield, and Belleview.

“We are organizing a second event that will take place in two to three weeks, and we plan to link up with other counties,” McDougall said. “Anyone interested in joining can follow our Facebook page for details on upcoming events.”

McDougall  said, “This past weekend’s flag run was done for heritage not hate… and that’s the point, to let folks know it has nothing to do with race.”

You can follow them on Facebook at Florida Southern Pride Ride.

We want to hear from you.

What do you think about the county removing the confederate flag?

  , , , ,

Marion County removed Confederate flag; southern pride rises over weekend added by on
View all posts by Ocala Post →

Related Articles on Ocala Post

Looking for love in all the wrong places
Man got physical with two juvenile girls, shook pe...
Girl was left in hot truck for nearly 5 hours
Teen ticketed for Highway 200 crash
  • Ocala native

    One deranged person shoots up a church and an entire nation thinks it must have been because a red flag with stripes caused it. They had no luck taking our guns so I guess they’ve moved on to an easier target. Please let me know the next time your parading the flag through town, I will gladly post mine

  • Sugar Britches Stantz

    I don’t think it’s right they are allowed to remove the flag that has so much meaning!!

  • c21h30o2i

    Censorship in any form sucks! I dont think that flag or that part of our history, should be omitted to any degree. Flag or history books. People need to know really, what this flag represents. which I hate. But, people need to know our history, especially our children. So, as, to, not, repeat the mistakes again. And, please, don’t think the people in that photo represent Ocala, or Florida for that matter. OMG looks like a white power rally! btw, I’m a Florida cracker! But that group, well, hahahah gawd plz someone help this County!! Free The Weed! Power To The People. Of All Races! ColorBlind!

  • c21h30o2i

    So Ya Know, the Confederacy explicitly fought for the institution of slavery during the Civil War, and since then, the flag has been historically used as a symbol in support of black oppression and segregation. Any flag apologists using their “heritage” as a shield should seriously question themselves.

    The only relevant ‘heritage’ I could find in history not pertaining to the Civil War was associated with racism and segregation. Is this the heritage and pride you speak of?

    I’m sure there are those individuals that understand what the flag stands for and still support it. And to that group I say, may God bless you, because I’m having a hard time with grace myself … But until then, I’ll be patiently waiting for the day ignorance can educate itself and will do my part to try and educate it in an assertive, respectful manner. uh huh One! DB!

  • LindaInFlorida

    I am still trying to figure out how that flag fired that gun!!!!
    People the flag had nothing to do with the shooting. It was an evil individual that was on drugs for mental problems. I think that may have had more to do with the shooting than a piece of cloth did.

  • Randy Morris

    If the Civil War had been fought over Slavery Mr. Lincoln would have and or should have communicated The Emancipation Proclamation to the people as soon as possible or practical after the war began on April 12, 1861. The war was not about slavery from the beginning – the war was about the fact that the Bank of England Rothschilds could not control the southern cotton farmers and the Civil War only became “about slavery” when Mr. Lincoln decided to “free the slaves in the rebellious states” when he delivered The Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863 – it was designed simply by Mr. Lincoln to divide the south. He succeeded in dividing the south alright – untold hundreds of thousands of slaves fled to the north without proper clothing in the coldest winter in decades – without food and water the Union army housed them in barbed wire cattle pens exposed to the elements – thousands died of exposure – the Union army clothed and armed a few and turned them south against the only friends they ever knew – most threw down their weapons and went back to the only home they ever knew. Who caused this war? The very same Jewish Bankers who by now controlled the Bank of England – they owned the slave ships many ported in Barbados – who traveled to Africa and traded with the Chieftains who sold their own flesh and blood for the bankers money – History proves that less than 10% of the humans they purchased ever got to market in the US. 90% died thousands jumping from the Jewish owned slave ship to their death – which they felt was better than being kidnapped and hauled off to destinations unknown for someone else’s purposes. The survivor’s of the same people who owned the slave ship’s and brought the slaves to the US to sell to the highest bidders and then by 1860’s financed both sides of the Civil War because they had lost control of the people they sold the slaves to – are the same people who own the Federal Reserve and 96% of the World Media today. Their propaganda is designed to manipulate one person, race or creed against another just like Mr. Lincoln done with the slaves against their masters. They create crisis’ with their fake media and their commentators are designed to tell you what to think about it. The Communists, The Muslim’s, The Zionist’s Jews and every other organization that hates America have joined hands to destroy the greatest nation ever to rise from the ruins of war’s – The Civil War, the Indian Wars fought on this land where all over come to a degree where for the most part we all become American’s with a common goal to make America that great nation – Dr. Martin Luther King espoused EQUALITY and they killed him because they don’t want equality they want DIVERSITY which God Almighty himself created at the Tower of Babel – when they were trying to build a stair step to heaven. They all come to work and they were all different and could not speak a common language! They disbanded and went about to various continents.

    God Bless America as he has done so many times before. Before the “officials” threw him out of schools and government buildings and everyone’s life they control. It is the “money changers” [Matthew 21:12] the offspring of the same people Jesus over turned their tables and threw them out of the temple who is the root of evil of the world today. All for the love of money!

  • Randy Morris

    Lincoln’s Divide to
    Conquer Technique!

    The Civil War was
    not about slavery! It was about the Northern and British Rothschilds Banksters
    who could see “cotton is king” and the southern farmers would not have to
    submit to their “services!” If the Civil
    War was about slavery why then didn’t Lincoln

    January 1st, 1863, is the
    date Americans identify as the day the Emancipation Proclamation officially
    took effect;

    Lincoln first
    proposed the idea of the Emancipation Proclamation to his cabinet in the summer
    of 1862 as a war measure to cripple the Confederacy. Lincoln surmised that if
    the slaves in the Southern states were freed, then the Confederacy could no
    longer use them as laborers to support the army in the field, thus hindering
    the effectiveness of the Confederate war effort. As an astute politician,
    however, Lincoln needed to prove that the Union government could enforce the
    Proclamation and protect the freed slaves. On September 22, 1862, following the
    Union “victory” at the Battle of Antietam, the Preliminary Emancipation
    Proclamation…

    In the winter of
    1863 millions of slaves fled to the north, some were outfitted and turn back
    south by the Union Army; untold numbers fled north only to die of starvation
    and the elements for lack of proper winter clothing. The Emancipation
    Proclamation released on January 1, 1863 only freed the slaves in the
    rebellious states – 20% of the population of the state of New York was
    indentured servants (slaves) –So, reality is when the freed slaves fled to the north
    they were fleeing right into Union slavery territories! Many slaves returned to
    the only homes and families they had ever known to fight for their survival and
    the survival of the south!

  • Randy Morris

    LINCOLN’S POSITION ON SLAVERY

    Slavery was “an
    unqualified evil to the negro, the white man, and the State,” said Abraham
    Lincoln in the 1850s.
    Yet in his first inaugural address, Lincoln declared that he had “no purpose,
    directly or indirectly, to interfere with slavery in the States where it
    exists.” He reiterated this pledge in his first
    message to Congress on July 4, 1861, when the Civil War was three months old.

    When the American Civil War (1861-65) began,
    President Abraham Lincoln carefully framed the conflict as concerning the
    preservation of the Union rather than the abolition of slavery. Although he
    personally found the practice of slavery abhorrent, he knew that neither Northerners
    nor the residents of the border slave states would support abolition as a war
    aim. But by mid-1862, as thousands of slaves fled to join the invading Northern
    armies, Lincoln was convinced that abolition had become a sound military
    strategy, as well as the morally correct path. On September 22, soon after the
    Union victory at Antietam, he issued a preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring
    that as of January 1, 1863, all slaves in the rebellious states “shall be then,
    thenceforward, and forever free.” While the Emancipation Proclamation did not
    free a single slave, it was an important turning point in the war, transforming
    the fight to preserve the nation into a battle for human freedom.

    CONTRABANDS AND THE CONFISCATION ACTS

    But the president’s
    role as commander in chief cut two ways. If it restrained him from alienating
    proslavery Unionists, it also empowered him to seize enemy property used to
    wage war against the United States. Slaves were the most conspicuous and
    valuable such property. They raised food and fiber for the Southern war effort,
    worked in munitions factories, and served as teamsters and laborers in the
    army. Gen. Benjamin Butler, commander of Union forces occupying a foothold in Virginia at Fortress Monroe on the
    mouth of the James River, provided a legal rationale for the seizure of slave
    property. When three slaves who had worked on rebel fortifications escaped to
    Butler’s lines in May 1861, he declared them contraband of war and refused to
    return them to their Confederate owner. Here was an opening wedge for
    emancipation, and hundreds of such “contrabands” voted with their feet for
    freedom by escaping to Union lines in subsequent months. By 1862 the trickle
    had become a flood. Some Union commanders gave them shelter and protection; but
    ultimately unknown hundreds of thousands died of the elements and starvation; other
    Union Commanders of a more humane leaning and to save them from starvation and
    certain death returned them to masters who could prove their loyalty to the
    United States. In August 1861 Congress passed a confiscation act that conferred
    “contraband” status on all slaves who had been used in direct support of the
    Confederate war effort. In March 1862 Congress enacted a new article of war
    forbidding army officers to return fugitive slaves to their masters. Before the
    war was a year old, therefore, the slaves themselves had taken the initiative
    that forced Northern authorities to move toward making it a war for freedom.

  • Randy Morris

    Early American Wisdom

    The Americans had won their political independence but their financial independence was in jeopardy. The international bankers had an agent in place and his name was Alexander
    Hamilton who wanted a central bank. Thomas Jefferson lobbied vehemently against the central bank stating it was contrary to the Constitution. However, a central bank was formed in 1781 known as the Bank of North America which was patterned after the Bank of England. The colonists wanted nothing to do with it
    so it folded in 1790. The international bankers countered the closing of the Bank of North America by gaining a charter for the Bank of the United States which was chartered on February 25, 1791. The Bank of France desired the formation of the US Bank also and it was chartered for 20 years.

    In 1826, the second bank’s charter was soon to expire and presidential candidate Andrew Jackson campaigned strongly against a central bank which was owned and operated by the
    international banking element. Here is Jackson’s opinion of those bankers:

    • “You are a den of vipers. I intend to wipe you out, and by the Eternal God I will rout you out…If people only understood the rank injustice of the money and banking system, there would be a revolution by morning.”

    In 1836, the charter did expire but that was not the end of the international banking influence in this country. The Civil War was planned in England as far back as 1809. Slavery was not the real cause of the Civil War. The Rothschilds (who were heavy into the slave trade) used the slavery issue as “a divide and conquer strategy” which almost split the United States in two. The Bank of England financed the North while the
    Paris branch of the Rothschild bank funded the South. In 1863, the National Banking Act was passed despite protest by President Lincoln. This act allowed a private corporation the authority to issue our money. In December 1913 Congress passed the Federal Reserve Act creating a private money conglomeration to print money and loan it back to the US taxpayers – in 1917 Congress created the IRS (Income Tax) laws to collect the money to pay the interest on the money our government borrows from the privately owned banks who pays the US Treasury Department $300. for every million it prints on our printing presses!

  • Tina Soucia

    The flag should not have been removed without at least a discussion made at a commission meeting. So “WE THE PEOPLE” can speak for our rights,

  • topdollaraz

    The flag represents the confederacy which fought to uphold slavery and you’re an idiot if you argue otherwise. Read a book

  • Patricia Anne Reed

    The Historical Display of the five flags of nations that flew over Florida (Marion County) is more of a story of the American flag being our living symbol than the other flags of nations that once flew over Florida. Relating that flag display to racism is just wrong and backward thinking.

    • Patricia Anne Reed

      Is the county aware of the American flag importance to the historical display of the five flags of nations?

      • Patricia Anne Reed

        Replacing the battle flag with the Third National Flag of the Confederacy was a compromise, and if people are going to make slavery an issue… then the other three “foreign” country flags need to be taken down because they had slavery, yet if people would just look at the Historical Flag display, and notice that the American flag is the only “living” symbol… that is what it is all about.

        • Patricia Anne Reed

          Queen Elizabeth I, ordered all Africans, free people and slaves, to leave England in 1601 because Queen Elizabeth blamed the black people for creating social problems. Spain purchased African slaves at a cheap price, so the slaves could harvest agricultural products.
          When France reinstated slavery, they killed thousands of blacks who wanted to fight for their freedom. Yet, Marion County still flies their flags in the Historical Display. So why take down the Confederate flag? Those 4 flags, the Spanish flag, French flag, flag of Great Britain, and the Confederate flag, are not the “living” symbol in the Historical Display of the five flags. The American flag is our living symbol.
          There should have never been a replacement flag “that replaced the Confederate flag” flown with those of foreign soil making our American flag, inferior.

          • Patricia Anne Reed

            12 hrs · Like
            Henry G. Ferro Everyone seems to forget the obvious…we also need to take down the American Flag…we annihilated the Native American culture during the first half our history…we interred Japanese Americans during WWII…we are the only nation to have engaged in the use of nuclear weapons…we have permitted the murder of millions of unborn children…engaged in a civil war that nearly destroyed a nation…have permitted the subjugation of women, African Americans…well I think the point is made…at what point do we as a nation really address issues affecting the common welfare instead of playing games involving political correctness…where is the line to be drawn
            4 hrs · Edited · Like ·
            Patricia Anne Reed In that context, all 5 flags in the historical display could be a painful symbol to someone. Yet, that was not the intention of the historical display of the five flags of countries that flew over Florida territory. Out of those 5 flags, The American flag is the living symbol …. living in the present moment… our fundamental truth of our country being united.
            15 mins · Edited · Like

  • Joel Hickman

    On July 7th at 5:00pm a motion will be made to put the seal back in it’s rightful place in our city. To make sure they hear us loud and clear, we need 500 people to be at city hall that night to show your support for this proposal.

  • James Grimes

    The flag was removed because of a knee-jerk reaction. There are too many people in this country who will take advantage of a disaster to further their own agenda.

  • Marion Dio

    The Pledge of Allegiance states our country is a republic, Mr.Stone.