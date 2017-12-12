Dunnellon — A 52-year-old man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl and an 11 year-old-boy.

Authorities say the lascivious behavior took place at a home in Dunnellon.

Robert Belton Cooper is accused of having numerous graphic sexual encounters with the children.

Cooper was charged with four counts of Sexual Assault on a Minor Under 12 and five counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

If you think your child may have been in contact with Cooper, please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.

More details to come.