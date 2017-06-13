On June 13, at approximately 12:50 a.m., Marion County Fire Rescue Tech Rescue responded to a crash near the intersection of Southwest 95th Street Road and Southwest 60th Avenue, Ocala.

According to reports, the 911 caller reported that a vehicle had slammed into a concrete utility pole and was possibly on fire.

MCFR Rescue #55 and Squad #21 arrived on scene at 12:58 a.m. to find that a gray 2005 Buick Rainer had struck a concrete utility pole and snapped it in half. The SUV was not on fire.

The driver, Justin Griffis, 31, was trapped inside the SUV.

Firefighters worked quickly to cut the vehicle away in order to be able to extricate the driver. Firefighters were able to pull the driver from the vehicle at approximately 1:51 a.m. Griffis was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Griffis was traveling southbound on Southwest 60th Avenue, and as he traveled through the intersection of Southwest 95th Street, he exited the road and slammed into the concrete utility pole.

The utility pole snapped in half, which caused the traffic signal lines to fall across the roadway and block the intersection.

FHP said that drivers should use caution until the traffic signals are repaired.