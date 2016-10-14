Dunnellon, Florida — A man died Friday after he was pulled from an airplane by his parachute.

Witnesses from inside the plane said the man was kneeling by the jump door, when all of a sudden, his reserve parachute malfunctioned and deployed. The parachute then pulled the man from the plane.

The man struck the side of the plane before falling 1,200 feet to his death.

The man, who was a jump master, was part of a group of jumpers engaging in military-style parachuting. He has completed more than 100 jumps.

Marion county Fire Rescue pronounce the man dead at the scene.

Officials said his name has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing.