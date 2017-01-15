Ocala, Florida — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

MCSO Major Crimes Detectives have completed an investigation into Robert Morris Jones, 40, which began in 2016.

According to detectives, Jones gave drugs to a 15-year-old girl and then raped her.

Witnesses told investigators that this is not the first time Jones has coerced juveniles to use illicit drugs.

State records show that Jones has previous arrests for Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Providing a False Name to Law Enforcement, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Selling Cocaine Near a Church, Selling Marijuana Near a Church, Possession of Cocaine, Cultivating Marijuana Near a Church, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Hydrocodone, and Distribution of Cocaine.

Jones was arrested on November 19, 2016, for Driving on a Permanently Revoked License. He was released from jail the same day.

Jones is described as a six foot tall black male and weights approximately 160 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, a beard, and gold teeth.

If anyone has information on Jones’ location, they are asked to call Detective Erik Dice at 352-368-3545. You can also call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111, Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP, text a tip to 274637 using keyword 368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.