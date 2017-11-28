“Man” arrested after cutting tails off kittens

James Steele Reid

Anthony, Florida — A 68-year-old Anthony man was arrested for cutting the tails off of five kittens.

James Steele Reid committed the heinous crime in September but was not arrested until Monday, November 27.

Reid, who volunteers at a family farm, was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with the farm owners.

During the altercation, Reid retrieved a pair of garden scissors and iodine, then stated that he was going to cut the tail off of each kitten.

The farm owner warned Reid not to do it, but he would not listen.

Reid stated that he wanted the farm owner to think of [him] every time he saw the kittens.

Reid then cut the tails off of the kittens.

He was taken into custody at Annie’s bar.

Reid was released from jail on a $2,000 bond.

According to Marion County Animal Services, the kittens are excepted to make a full recovery.

  • how about cutting his horrible beard and accidentally nick, or deeper on his lovely face, freaking loser for sure

  • Jennifer Battle

  • It would seem he is mentally ill

  • Takes a real man to harm kittens – disgusting!

  • “Man”… suspicious quotation marks… 🤔

  • Sick

  • Mike Rogers

    He committed the “heinous crime” but was released on $2,000 bond. Good thing it wasn’t for something petty or we’d have to pay him. We know that he’ll probably never spend another day in jail because the justice system just doesn’t take animal cruelty seriously. If you’re not going to give him jail time at least make sure everyone in the county knows what he did. Make him pay for five large billboards with his mugshot and ” I Abuse Animals” on each one. One on state road 200, 17th.St., Silver Springs Blvd, Pine Ave/441,and one on Baseline road.

    • Erica

      Most definitely agree.

  • Grrrr……

  • I can’t even read that story. You’d have to be pretty mental to do something like that to a defenseless animal.

  • Cut he’s🔪🍆

  • Another demented member of society that needs to get throat punched every time he’s seen in public.

  • theres a special kind of stupid there he’ll get it in the end