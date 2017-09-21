Ocala, Florida — An Ocala man who was wanted by the Ocala Police Department was arrested Wednesday and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Police say that sometime in early September, Searron Brooks III, 20, was angry and became involved in a verbal argument with a family member after Brooks III did not show up for a job interview and was financially “cut off” by his grandmother.

On September 12, Brooks III was involved in a second argument with the same family member while at 805 West Silver Springs Boulevard.

During the argument, Brooks III told the family member he would shoot him. Brooks III then pointed a gun in the air and fired one round.

Brooks III fled the scene and was arrested on September 20.

According to state records, Brooks III has a lengthy, violent criminal record.

Brooks III is being held without bond. His next court date is slated for October 24.