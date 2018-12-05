Connect on Linked in

Ocala — Ocala Police responded to a Family Dollar Wednesday evening after a customer allegedly brandished a handgun.

According to OPD, a store clerk thought that a man was stealing from the store, at which time the clerk and the unidentified man became involved in a verbal altercation.

The clerk stated that the man then pulled out a gun, waved it in the air, and stated: “this is all I got.”

Police said the employee waited 10 minutes before calling 911.

Officers are currently at the scene gathering information.

The investigation is ongoing.