Ocala — Ocala Police responded to a Family Dollar Wednesday evening after a customer allegedly brandished a handgun.
According to OPD, a store clerk thought that a man was stealing from the store, at which time the clerk and the unidentified man became involved in a verbal altercation.
The clerk stated that the man then pulled out a gun, waved it in the air, and stated: “this is all I got.”
Police said the employee waited 10 minutes before calling 911.
Officers are currently at the scene gathering information.
The investigation is ongoing.
Please follow and like us: