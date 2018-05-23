Ocala, Florida — A 22-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a false report of sexual battery.

Nicole Hosmer, who is from Leesburg, reported to Ocala police on May 2 that she had been kidnapped by an armed man.

She stated that she was driving down the street when the man entered her vehicle and forced her to drive him to a gas station and restaurant.

Hosmer told police that the man had removed her pants and attempted to rape her.

The man, who was falsely accused, denied all accusations when he was interviewed.

Hosmer later retracted her story and confessed to lying. She told OPD detectives that the man did not make any sexual advances toward her.

Hosmer was released from the Marion County jail Wednesday on a $500 bond.

We want to hear from you. Do you feel the penalty should be greater for a woman who falsely accuses a man of rape?