The Ocala Police Department is hoping the public can help identify two suspects who beat and robbed a man on October 28.

The man, a Molly Maguire’s employee, had walked a female co-worker to her vehicle parked in the American Pawn parking lot.

The white vehicle in the video then pulled into the parking lot. A short time later, two suspects can be seen chasing the victim.

The suspects chased the victim into the street and began to viciously beat him. During the beating, the man was robbed.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call Det. Robert Brown at 352-369-7183, the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.