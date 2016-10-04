[Brought to you by Ocala Post and our partners at AccuWeather.]

Hurricane Matthew, which made its first landfall Tuesday morning, is undoubtedly a powerful storm.

The storm will hit the Bahamas after forcing thousands to evacuate in the Caribbean.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski, said, “After weaving through the Windward Passage between Haiti and Cuba through Tuesday night, Matthew will turn northwestward across the Bahamas during Wednesday and Thursday.

“Some fluctuation in strength will occur with Matthew as the hurricane is influenced by the mountainous islands of Hispaniola and Cuba in the short-term and then less-favorable atmospheric conditions over the northern Bahamas later on,” AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

“Matthew remains a very dangerous hurricane,” he said.

Matthew will pass very close to or make a second landfall on the eastern tip of Cuba during Tuesday evening, the conditions will be life-threatening.

Article continued below

Closeup live loop of Matthew. (NOAA/Satellite)

Florida

According to the National Weather Service, a hurricane watch was issued Tuesday afternoon for Florida’s southeast coastline.

A tropical storm watch is in effect from the Seven Mile Bridge in the Keys to Golden Beach. This includes Lake Okeechobee.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Port Canaveral officials ordered an evacuation.

The order is for all marinas, Jetty Park campers, all Port businesses, and tenants. Everyone must be out by Wednesday at noon.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Canaveral harbor will close by Wednesday afternoon.

The closure means no vessel traffic of any kind will be allowed in the harbor until after the storm has passed and the order has been lifted.

Because the storm is so wide, experts say that if the storm were to turn slightly to the west, it could be catastrophic for Florida’s coast line.

Seas and surf along the coast of the southeastern United States will build and become dangerous later this week.

All residents — coastal and inland — should be prepared for heavy rain and flooding.

Governor Rick Scott issued a State of Emergency for Florida, and has urged all residence to be prepared, just in case.

Travel disruptions will occur

Cruise, freight and, charter airline interests should be prepared to change itineraries until the storm has passed. Commercial airline delays and cancellations are likely as the storm approaches. Some airports will close.

The storm is expected to maintain its strength for the next few days.

Currently, Matthew’s winds are sustaining 140 mph.