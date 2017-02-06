The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, through DNA analysis, identified humans remains found in Dunnellon.

On August 20, 2016, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit were notified after the human remains were found in a wooded area just north of the intersection of Southwest 162nd Terrace and Southwest 36th Street.

The remains were identified as being Danzell Humbert, Jr., 26.

Humbert’s family reported him missing on August 14, 2016.

According to MCSO, the cause of death is still unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Larry McArdle at 352-368-3535. You can also call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111, Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP, text a tip to 274637 using keyword 368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.