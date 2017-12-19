All photos courtesy of the Ocala Police Department

Ocala, Florida — The Ocala Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an arson suspect.

On December 19, at approximately 2 a.m., a residential fire was reported in the 2200 block of Northwest 1st Avenue.

According to OPD, On December 12, an altercation and shooting took place at the same location. The shooting left Vanguard High school senior Jeffery Scott deceased and Marcus Cooper in critical condition.

Ocala Fire Rescue Arson Investigator, Captain Philip Azeff, has determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The resident of the home is involved in the shooting investigation.

According to Ocala Police Department Public Information Officer, Meghan Shay, “OPD cannot provide specific details regarding [the resident’s] involvement at this time. We have reason to believe that the fire was directly related to the shooting.”

The shooting investigation is expected to conclude this week when it will be presented to the State Attorney’s Office.

If you have any information, call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or text 274637 using keyword 368-STOP. Tipsters can also visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.