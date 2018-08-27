The Gulf of Mexico gag grouper recreational season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor counties will be open for harvest September 1, through December 31.

The season for all other Gulf state and federal waters is June 1 through December 31.

The minimum size limit for gag grouper is 24 inches total length, and the daily bag limit is two fish per harvester within the four-fish grouper aggregate bag limit. Charter captains and crew have a zero bag limit.