[Last updated on January 23, 2017, at 7:16 p.m.]

The State Attorney’s Office has indicted a 19-year-old on charges of First Degree Murder with a Firearm.

The warrant was issued on January 19, 2017, by Judge Hodges.

Keon’dre Demerio Duncan was taken into custody at the Paddock Mall on January 20, 2016.

Duncan was the prime suspect in the April 22, 2016, slaying of Ujjval “Rocky” Patel, 33, a clerk at the Jiffy Food Store, located at 2425 Northwest 10th Street, Ocala.

Patel was shot in the head during the armed robbery.

On Monday, Assistant State Attorney Robin Arnold told Ocala Post that the details of this case would not be released at this time.

“Any information we might have on this case is not yet public,” Arnold said.

Arnold said once the discovery process has been set in motion the documents would be released. She said the process could take three to four weeks.

Duncan made his first court appearance on Saturday, at which time the judge ordered Duncan to be held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

Duncan was also arrested on January 25, 2016, and charged with Battery on a School Official at Vanguard High School.

Ocala Post will bring you more details as they become available.