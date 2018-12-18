Arby’s, located at 12150 NE 49th Ct Road, Ocala, was immediately shut down after an emergency order was issued on December 13 by the state. The restaurant was allowed to reopen on December 14 but will need a follow-up inspection after a time extension was given.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation cites violations of Florida’s sanitation and safety laws, which are based on the standards of U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code. High Priority violations are those which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury and include items such as cooking, reheating, cooling and hand-washing.

Many of the violation were repeat violations.

The violations were as follows:

A build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Hood filters soiled over the oven in the ware wash area. Gaskets on two reach in coolers on cook line. Gaskets on the reach-in freezer at cook line. Priori

A build-up of soil/debris on the floor under shelving. Under shelving in the cabinet under fountain machine lots of paper debris and dust. Mold like substance around the drain. Also, the floor in walk-in cooler is soiled.

Cardboard used to line nonfood-contact shelves. Under chemicals on shelves near mop sink.

Dead roaches on premises. One dead roach in the cabinet under fountain machine in the dining room near the front counter.

Employee personal items stored with or above food, clean equipment, and utensils, or single-service items. Purse on a shelf over napkins in a back storage room. Priority: Basic

Ice buildup in walk-in freezer. Near compressor. Also, the top portion of reach in freezer on cookline had ice build up.

Interior of reach-in freezer soiled with accumulation of food residue. Reach in the freezer on cookline.

Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Two soft moist droppings on the floor under a shelf in the cabinet under fountain machine. Approximately 15 dry hard droppings on wood shelf support beams and on the floor in the cabinet under fountain machine. Single service items and bulk dressings stored in the cabinet.

Rodent burrow or rodent nesting materials present. Material under shelves in the cabinet under fountain machine in the dining area. Single service fork packs, small portion cups, torn napkins, and straws under a shelf in the corner.

Sanitizer bucket stored with food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service, or single-use articles. On the shelf between make table, sani-bucket stored over deli paper.

Single-service articles improperly stored. A sleeve of paper cups on floor in dry storage room.

Stored food not covered in walk-in freezer. A case of turnovers in walk-in freezer opened.

Water leaking from a pipe and/or faucet/handle. Water leaking Pipe leaking under the fountain machine.