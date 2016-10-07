Connect on Linked in

Food stamp recipients should have received early deposits due to Hurricane Matthew.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, current food stamp customers in Baker, Brevard, Broward, Citrus, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Indian River, Lake, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia Counties, should receive their deposits by October 7, 2016.

The Disaster SNAP/Food Stamp Program (D-SNAP) provides replacement benefits for regular food stamp recipients who lose food in a disaster and extends benefits to many households which would not ordinarily be eligible but suddenly need food assistance.

For more information call 1-888-356-3281, or 1-866-762-2237.