Ocala, Florida — A 10-year-old boy who was arrested and charged with manslaughter was released by a judge on Friday.

Berhaun was released into the custody Heart of Florida Youth Ranch.

The judge said that Berhaun cannot be left unsupervised, namely with children who are younger than him.

Marion County sheriff’s detectives say they arrested Berhaun for the death of his 2-year-old cousin, Journee Blyden.

The family has been plagued with violence. Several family members remain under investigation by the sheriff’s office and DCF.

As a reminder, per Florida State Statute 119, information about and photos of juveniles charged with a felony (or three or more misdemeanors) is public record.