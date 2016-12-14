TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – (Official Press Release) As part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that begins today and runs through New Year’s Day, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will concentrate its enforcement efforts on impaired driving throughout Florida. FHP joins law enforcement and highway safety agencies across the nation to remove impaired drivers from roadways in an effort to save lives.

“Impaired driving puts drivers, passengers and pedestrians at risk, and each year it claims the lives of too many people,” said FHP Director, Colonel Gene S. Spaulding. “Be sure to make the right choice this holiday season and drive sober. There is never an excuse for impaired driving.”

Tips to help ensure motorists Arrive Alive this holiday season:

Drive sober, and only sober. Legal age adults should celebrate responsibly and plan ahead by finding a safe way home every time – designate a driver or call a ride service.

Observe and obey all speed limits. Speed limits may change through different types of roadways, so be sure to adjust speed accordingly. In Florida, the limit will never be over 70 mph.

Buckle up. A seat belt is a vehicle’s most important safety feature. Florida law requires that all drivers, all front seat passengers and all passengers under the age of 18 wear seat belts or the appropriate child restraints. Seat belts save lives, so buckle up every trip, every time.

Focus on driving. Texting, talking on the phone, eating, adjusting the stereo – these are all examples of things that can take attention off the road. Motorists should always have their hands on the wheel, eyes on the road and mind on driving.

All uniformed FHP personnel, including those normally assigned to administrative duties, will be patrolling interstates and other major state roads. FHP Auxiliary troopers will also volunteer to augment the FHP during the holiday period. The FHP’s increased presence throughout Florida will deter traffic violations and enhance services to motorists who break down or who need other assistance while traveling. Motorists should call *FHP (*347) if they see an impaired or aggressive driver, or to request roadside assistance.





