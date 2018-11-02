Today is the First Friday Art Walk.

The First Friday Art Walk takes place the first Friday of each month, September through May from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The free event is located within Ocala’s historic downtown and includes over 30 artist displays, live entertainment, free family art activities, and more.

Pick up your map on the square and take a self-guided tour of local artists displaying their works for sale in front of our downtown business.

For more information, visit Ocala Art Walk.