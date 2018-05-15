Summerfield, Florida — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a mobile home fire Monday that left four adults without a home.

The American Red Cross has since stepped in to help.

Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) was dispatched to the 17000 block of Southeast 96th Court, Summerfield, after a neighbor reported smoke and flames emitting from a home. Neighbors told officials that they had busted out a window to save two kittens.

Units arrived on scene at 4:06 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4:30 p.m.

While battling the blaze, the ceiling of the mobile home collapsed on firefighters. No injuries were reported.

A short time later, residents arrived home and stated to firefighters that there were still four cats unaccounted for. Firefighters then re-entered the home, at which time they located one kitten and a cat. Firefighters administered oxygen to the cats and they are expected to make a full recovery.

Two of the four cats were not located.