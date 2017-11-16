Marion County – For more than 25 years Marion County Fire Rescue firefighters have helped meet the needs of families who are struggling to stay warm and bring joy into their homes during the holiday season. As part of this annual effort, MCFR firefighters are asking the community to partner with their Holiday Helpers Drive by donating clothing and toys to underprivileged children this season.
In an effort to give families hope for the holidays, firefighters will be collecting unwrapped toys and warm clothing for children of all ages from now through December 4, at each of MCFR’s fire stations. Firefighters can accept only new, unwrapped items. These items will then be given to families that local schools have identified as in need
Citizens can drop off items at MCFR Headquarters (2631 SE Third Street) or at any of the MCFR career stations listed below:
- Anthony Station 1
- Meadowood Farms Station 12
- Rainbow Springs Station 22
- Citra Station 2
- Orange Springs Station 13
- Marion Oaks Station 24
- Dunnellon Station 3
- Salt Springs Station 15
- Weirsdale Station 27
- East Marion Station 4
- Shady Station 16
- Rolling Greens Station 28
- South Forest Station 6
- Silver Springs Shores Station 17
- Spruce Creek Station 30
- Ft McCoy Station 7
- Belleview Station 18
- Ray Lloyd Station 31
- Orange Lake Station 9
- Sparr Station 19
- Liberty Station 32
- The Villages Station 10
- Golden Ocala Station 20
- Operations Station 33
- North Marion Station 11
- Friendship Station 21
MCFR’s Holiday Helper’s toy and clothing drive are being spearheaded by Marion County Fire Fighters and the Marion County Fire Rescue Public Information Office. If you have any questions, please call Ms. Christy Moore at 352-291-8046.